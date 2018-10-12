President Donald Trump's tenure in office has been plagued by both political drama and scandals in his personal life. Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal accused him of adultery (he denies both claims), and their allegations have rocked the nation and dominated news cycles. Most people seem to care about the turmoil — but guess who says she doesn't? His wife. In a portion of an ABC interview released Friday, Melania said Trump's alleged affairs aren't a "concern" for her.

"It is not concern and focus of mine," she told interviewer Tom Llamas. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage."

She admits, however, that she dislikes the intense scrutiny on her relationship with her husband ("We are fine," she says). "It's not always pleasant, of course," she told ABC, "but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true." She added, "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff."

The first lady taped the interview with ABC last week while she was on an multi-nation tour of Africa. After visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt, she returned to the United States on Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

Llamas also asked her the immediate aftermath of the Stormy Daniels allegations, when attorney Rudy Giuliani, who represents Trump, said that she didn't believe the accusations. "She believes in her husband. She knows it's not true. I don't even think there's a slight suspicion that it's true," Giuliani said at a conference in Israel. The first lady's spokesperson put out a statement a few days later that appeared to contradict his comment: "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani."

When asked during the ABC interview whether the attorney's words were correct, Melania said: "I never talked to Mr. Giuliani." Notably, she did not answer whether or not it had been a true statement. Llamas also asked why Giuliani had spoken on her behalf. "I don't know," she said. "You need to ask him."

"I'm very strong," Melania said later, "and I know what my priorities are."

According to Llamas, the first lady also answered a question about whether Trump has ever apologized to her during his time in office. That segment has not yet been released; her full interview with ABC will air on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

More to come ...