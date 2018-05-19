After nearly a week in the hospital, Melania Trump returned to the White House early Saturday morning. The first lady had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday to undergo an embolization procedure for what the White House said was a benign kidney condition.

"The first lady returned home to the White House this morning," CNN reported Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement Saturday. "She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

