For her husband's second annual address before Congress, Melania Trump's outfit at the SOTU was an all-black outfit with gold buttons. It was a stark contrast to the wave of white that reflected female lawmakers at the annual address, who wore the color in a concentrated effort to acknowledge the suffragette movement. Melania's spokesperson has not yet commented on the inspiration behind her evening wear.

On Tuesday evening, a majority of the 66 Democratic female representatives and delegates wore white to the SOTU, at the suggestion of the House Democratic Women's Working Group. Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of that group, explained the decision in a statement acquired by CNN.

Frankel said, "We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women."

Nancy Pelosi then tweeted a picture of many of her female lawmakers, writing a more blunt caption explaining the all-white look: "Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!"

According to InStyle, the last time the Democratic Women's Working Group suggested the all-white outfit regime for female lawmakers, it was for the president's speech last February to a joint session of Congress. For that occasion, as for this occasion, female lawmakers leaned into that idea, and Melania opted to wear the opposite color: black. Specifically for last year, Melania wore a beaded wool dinner jacket and skirt, per The New York Times.

It might seem trivial or dated to focus so heavily on a woman's outfit for an event. But as InStyle notes, Melania lets her fashion choices do the talking, more often than not. She rarely gives public statements, especially not for events on the magnitude of the SOTU. What's more, she confirmed on one occasion that her outfits are intentional, when she established that one of her most controversial outfits (a jacket that read "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on the back) was an intentional nod "to the left-wing media who are criticizing me," per an ABC News interview.

Last year, Melania's white pantsuit was designed by Christian Dior and accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps and a white Dolce & Gabbana blouse, per US News. Of course, the first lady is bound to get attention no matter what she wears — but Melania's 2018 outfit drew notice for a few particular reasons.

According to Vanity Fair, the reason why people cared about Melania wearing a white pantsuit in 2018 had to do with three main factors. First, white was known to be the color of the suffragette movement. Secondly, the white pantsuit was also a famously common outfit for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. And lastly, for the SOTU last year, a majority of congressional women wore head-to-toe black outfits as a nod to the Times Up and #MeToo movements, per InStyle, which (again) drew a stark contrast to Melania, albeit in the opposite direction of this year.

To the Associated Press earlier in the year, Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, gave a blanket statement on FLOTUS' fashion decisions.

Grisham said, "[Melania] does not concern herself with what others think about her fashion and always stays true to herself. Mrs. Trump wears what she likes, and what is appropriate for the occasion."