Almost two years into her tenure at the White House, the first lady is much more often seen than heard. She has rarely opened up about her life to media, but that's about to change in the coming days. A trailer for her upcoming special revealed a handful of Melania Trump's ABC interview questions, and they certainly run the gamut. World News Tonight's Tom Llamas asks the first lady about the #MeToo movement, her controversial "I don't care" jacket, and even what she thinks about her husband's rumored infidelity.

Melania's interview with Llamas, a weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent with World News Tonight, is scheduled to air this coming Friday. In the tease for the ABC News exclusive, titled "Being Melania: The First Lady," Llamas credits Melania for agreeing to do the interview without any pre-conditions. In other words, no question is off the table.

The montage features Llamas asking a series of questions:

"Can women in the #MeToo movement call you a supporter?" ...

"You're not the first first lady to have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities. Has this put a strain on your marriage?" ...

"Let's talk about the jacket ... Why did you wear it?" ...

"What's the biggest misconception about you?" ...

Viewers don't hear get to hear Melania speak in the promo for the interview (with the exception of an acknowledgement of the notorious jacket), but this sit-down will likely provide the most intimate public conversation yet with the fiercely private first lady. Her interview with ABC News took place during her solo trip to Africa, a journey that allowed her to shine a light on her "Be Best" initiative, a program that focuses on the well-being of children.

While Trump was abroad, she answered a few questions about the judicial turmoil happening at home but also careful to avoid one. "If we're talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I'm glad that Dr. Ford was heard. I'm glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed, and Senate voted," Trump said.

"Did you believe Christine Ford?" a reported asked.

"I will move on that," Trump said in response. "And I think we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had but I'm against any kind of abuse or violence."

