The first lady was traveling to Philadelphia to visit a hospital on Wednesday, when "a minor mechanical issue" forced her Boeing jet to turn around and head back to Andrews Air Force Base. Melania Trump's plane then made an emergency landing but no one was hurt. Journalists on board reported smoke and a burning smell shortly after takeoff.

One of the reporters who was on the plane with the first lady, tweeted out a photo of the Trump exiting the aircraft. Meghan Welsh, a Fox News producer, wrote that she was fine. "We are safely on the ground at Andrews Air Force Base after thin haze of smoke and strong burning smell in the cabin of Air Force One this morning shortly after takeoff," Welsh posted. Others posted photos of the other passengers, including journalists calmly exiting.

Trump's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said that "everything is fine" and that Trump would still travel to Pennsylvania, albeit on a different plane. Photos on Twitter confirm that plan and show the first lady arriving safely in Philadelphia, attending her event at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and then posing with local police before heading back to D.C.

A Boeing C-32A is the designation the Air Force gives the retrofitted 757 that Trump was flying on. That type is not usually used as Air Force One but rather regularly flies the vice president, cabinet secretaries, or the first lady when she's traveling alone, according to the Air Force.

More to come ...