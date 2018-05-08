After a Monday press conference, the internet was set aflame for the second time when onlookers realized the similarities between Melania Trump's signature and her husband President Donald Trump's. The realization was set off after Trump held up his signature on a proclamation, and Melania's was released on an official pamphlet.

The pamphlet was released as a part of Melania's Be Best campaign that was announced Monday. In fact, she signed the opening letter of the pamphlet. President Trump's signature, on the other hand, has been seen a little more often. For example, it appears without fail in every Oval Office ceremony with each new bill signing. This isn't the first timed people have noticed the similarities though.

While both are similar to a V-tach line on a hospital heart monitor, Trump's has more of a flourish than his wife's. On May 3, 2017, model Pamela Anderson shared a thank you note from the First Lady, which gave experts more material to work with and analyze.

Trump's signature takes between six and seven seconds to sign with more than 30 strokes to the dozen letters in his name, according to news site Quartz. After Anderson shared this note, Yahoo Celebrity reached out to handwriting analyst Sheila Kurt, who has been studying Donald Trump's signature for years. She described the similarity as "amazing."

“Hers looks just like his, which is absolutely amazing,” Kurtz said in an interview with Yahoo Celebrity.

Kurtz said people's signatures don't necessarily get more similar as time goes on.

“This is stylized,” the expert told Yahoo Celebrity. “Maybe they brought someone in to show her how to do it or [it’s] a stamp, but it is definitely stylized.”

When asked to further explain Melania's signature, Kurtz told the site that the sharp lines show Melania to be “a sharp thinker, a fast thinker, and picks up information quickly.”

“The first [letter], where it goes up into a point, that’s pretty sharp and direct and gets right to it. The downstrokes — those two lines in her last name — those are very sharp," Kurtz said.

Another handwriting expert, this one talking to Quartz, said the signature is a reflection of yourself in the world, so you can see why it's so important.

The dedication to a long signature is important, he said. “It’s a long name and he writes every letter, although most of it is up and down angles. The image of his signature is important to him and so he takes a bit of time to get it right,” handwriting expert Marc J. Seifer told Quartz.

Regardless of whether someone helped Melania stylize the signature, internet sleuths couldn't stop looking into the similarities. A different handwriting expert told US Weekly that Trump's type of lines within the signature revealed an analytical mind. "The razor sharp writing, full of points and wedges, reveals someone whose mind is extremely analytical," Kathi McKnight told the magazine.

The lack of space between Trump's first and last name is also a clue. The lack of space shows “what ‘Trump’ represents is equally important to him as his personal self," McKnight told the magazine.

First ladies' signatures are rarely analyzed with such fervor. Melania's signature resulted in numerous news stories after Anderson shared the aforementioned letter, and stories after, well, Monday's Be Best campaign announcement.