Lately, there has been much buzz about a former Trump administration official's new tell-all book. And some of it has to do with allegations made about the president and the first lady's relationship. On Monday, Melania Trump's spokeswoman responded to Omarosa Manigault Newman's claims — and she did not hold back. Indeed, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham characterized Manigault Newman as "self serving" and took her to task for her book's supposed anecdotes about Melania and Trump.

Manigault Newman's book is slated to come out on Aug. 14, though several outlets have reported on excerpts from the book ahead of its publication. As Newsweek reported, Manigault Newman claimed in the book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, that the first lady repeatedly used fashion to "punish" Trump, characterizing her actions as "style rebellions." The former Trump aide cited Melania's donning of a "pussy bow" blouse after the release of Trump's Access Hollywood tape as evidence of her claim. Manigault Newman also claimed that Melania's sporting of a jacket emblazoned with the phrase, "I Really Don’t Really Care. Do U?" following the implementation of the administration's zero tolerance immigration policy further served to bolster her "style rebellion" theory.

In response to Manigault Newman's claims about Melania in Unhinged, Grisham asserted to Newsweek that Melania and Manigault Newman did not have a close relationship, implying that the former aid would not have been privy to such information. As Grisham stated:

Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa. It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the president.

The president also condemned Manigault Newman following reports about the contents of her book, taking to Twitter on Aug. 13 to refer to her as "Wacky Omarosa." In part, the president wrote:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things ...

As The Guardian noted, in addition to her claims about Trump and Melania's relationship, Manigault Newman also claimed in her book that the president has a "deteriorated" mental state and that he is a "racist" who uses the "N-word."

The White House commented on Manigault Newman's forthcoming book on Aug. 10. As reported by The Hill, the Trump administration characterized her words as "false attacks," with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asserting,

[Manigault Newman is] a disgruntled former White House employee ... [who is] trying to profit off of these false attacks ... Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations ...

As the release of Unhinged nears, it remains to be seen whether Manigault Newman and/or the Trump administration will comment further on the book's contents.