Rumors about the first lady's whereabouts have been swirling around for days, and she's clearly fed up with all the wondering. On Wednesday, Melania Trump tweeted that she's at the White House and "feeling great," while taking an apparent shot at the media for "working overtime speculating" about where she's been.

To be precise, it's been 20 days since the last time the first lady was seen in public, and what's going on with her has become a subject of some scrutiny and curiosity. According to People magazine, the first lady's tweet insisting she was "with her family," and "working hard on behalf of children and the American people," was sent at the same time the president was on the south lawn of the White House, for an event recognizing youth athletes.

The first lady was reportedly released from the hospital on May 19, and returned to the White House afterwards. Her office put out a statement thanking supporters and well-wishers for their concerns.

"She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out," the statement said.

