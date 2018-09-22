Netflix may be known for its binge-worthy sci-fis and compelling dramas, but a new series is being added to the mix and it's definitely something different for the streaming service. Melissa Joan Hart's new Netflix show No Good Nick is a sitcom with a twist. Not only does it bring back a familiar Netflix face, but its premise teases that the show will have a unique approach to the familiar sitcom comedy.

On Friday, Sept. 21, Netflix announced the new show and its stars, Hart and Stranger Things' Sean Astin, who will play a married couple Liz and Ed. The multi-cam, live-action sitcom chronicles the "hyper-competitive career mom" (Hart) and "lovable but dorky 'fun dad'" (Astin) and their unexpected journey of welcoming a teenager into their family, according to the press release.

Liz and Ed unintentionally add 13-year-old Nick (short for Nicole) to their family of four, unbeknownst to them that she's actually a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda of her own. The show seems unique in that it has an added element of serialized drama that'll keep viewers in suspense and continuously guessing. Nick (Siena Agudong) will remain mysterious and her intentions will continuously be questioned and unknown to audiences.

According to Netflix, production on the show has already begun and the cast also includes The Fosters' Kalama Epstein and Liv & Maddie's Lauren Lindsey. While further details of the show are being kept under wraps, it seems the cast has already formed a super close bond.

On the day the show news was announced, Melissa Joan Hart posted about it on Instagram, writing, "Here we go.... tonight is show night for episode 1 of @NoGoodNickwhich will drop on @netflix in a few months. Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on with my new tv family." Sean Astin even posted the first photo (below) with his TV family, writing, "Can you say SIT-COM!!!"

Agudong posted multiple photos with her cast members as well, writing about how close they've already become. "I am so honored to have the opportunity to work on the new series, No Good Nick, with such amazing and inspiring people," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you all so much!! I couldn't be more grateful for the incredible cast and crew!!"

Meanwhile, actor Kalama Epstein, who plays Hart and Astin's on-screen son, made a subtle nod to his TV parents' iconic past roles. "Son of Samwise & Sabrina," he wrote, referring to Hart and Astin's respective roles on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Lord of the Rings. "We have a super cool Netflix show in the works, it’s truly awesome."

While the show is a comedy-mystery hybrid, it seems like it'll be one for the whole family to enjoy. Netflix's VP of Kids and Family stated in the press release, “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery, and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix.”

There's still so much to learn about No Good Nick, but seeing as how tight the cast is already and how passionate they are about the show, it seems fans will love it too.