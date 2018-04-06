Memes & Tweets About Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Album Will Make You Even More Hype

By
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone's favorite up and coming rapper just dropped her debut album and fans are already exploding. Memes and tweets about Cardi B's new album Invasion of Privacy show it's already a hit among her fans. And, FYI, it's now available in all its glory for your streaming pleasure.

Cardi B fans have been hotly anticipating her debut album ever since she skyrocketed to fame with her smash single, "Bodak Yellow," aka the summer party jam of 2017. A duet with Bruno Mars on "Finesse" gave fans another taste of the Cardi's star power and her latest showing is no different. The Bronx-born rapper collaborated with several famous names on her 13-track album, which features SZA, Chance the Rapper, Migos, and 21 Savage.

With Invasion of Privacy, Cardi flexes her MC prowess while listeners are treated to her many influences, including her hometown and her Afro-Caribbean roots. In "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, hip-hop beats are interlaced with a Latin melody.

"Bickenhead" is your classic hustler's anthem while "She Bad" has some choice shoutouts to other women: "I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad b*tch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome." As for the haters who keep calling her "ratchet": Cardi shuts them up on the opening track "Get Up 10."

But Cardi gives listeners a look into her more vulnerable side too. She confronts infidelity in "Be Careful" and then later again in "Thru Your Phone," where she namedrops Beyoncé's Lemonade.

With her debut album, it looks like Cardi is no longer the rap underdog. In fact, Cardi's Invasion of Privacy went gold just minutes after it dropped. And judging by the Twitter reactions, fans can't get enough of the album.

Fave Track

When all the songs are your favorite songs.

Leave Him On "Read"

Highlight: rhyming "balls on blue" with "calls come through."

"Relatable"

Cardi's outspoken personality and candid antics have won over many of us.

SHOOK

Cardi fans are crowning her the queen of NYC.

NSFW

Cardi isn't one to be prude.

No Sleep For Dedicated Fans

Good luck going to sleep tonight.

It's Lit

Expect excessive use of the fire emoji when texting you friends about the album.

'Nuff Said

No additional comments needed.

Step 1

Some fans needed to prepare themselves.

Popped Off

A lover's infidelity was a common theme in both Lemonade and Invasion of Privacy.

Beyond "Bodak Yellow"

The moment you prove you're not a one-hit wonder.

Start Yelling

It's hard to pick a favorite lyric when there are so many memorable gems.

Google Knows What's Up

When your phone keeps you in the loop on major Cardi B updates.

Haters Take A Break

Those who doubted stopped doubting.

"Ring" On Repeat

You might make good use of that automatic loop button.

Instagram That

Clapbacks for days.

Casual Twitter Right Now

Even watching the real-reactions to Cardi's new album is entertaining.

There's Room At The Table

While people are constructing an imaginary feud between Cardi and Nicki Minaj, someone reminded us that yes, you can like two female rappers.

Start Memorizing

When you can't decide which lyric to make your 2018 motto because there are too many to choose from.

Winner

Trick question — A, B, C, and D are all the right answer.

Correction

The rapper herself has been following the flood of fan reactions, even taking the time to correct one Twitter users' lyrics.

You can stream Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy on Spotify and iTunes.

More to come ...