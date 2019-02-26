After seasons upon seasons of The Bachelor, hometown dates have become a little repetitive — how many family dinners can fans really watch without getting at least a little bored? But on Monday night's episode, one of Colton Underwood's final four decided to mix things up a bit. Tayshia and Colton went skydiving on The Bachelor, and now, Twitter can't get enough of it — but as epic as this moment really was, what people actually want to see is the fence jump that people have been waiting for all season long.

Despite the fact that Colton (and Tayshia, for that matter) is afraid of heights, when he arrived in town for her hometown date, she surprised him with an adventure: sky diving, obviously. And yes, Colton looked absolutely terrified during the entire lead up to jumping out of the plane, from the moment he found out that was what they were doing that day through the safety lesson they got before the jump, all the way through the plane ride up. But once he and Tayshia actually jumped out of the plane, the adrenaline hit him and he was so glad it was something that they got to do together.

Immediately, fans reacted to this surprising moment on Twitter, and most of them really, really just wanted to see less of Colton jumping out of planes and more of him jumping over fences. And honestly, after how heavily teased that scene has been since night one — and how it seemed like it was actually going to happen last week and then it didn't — it's hard to blame people for feeling that way. Yes, the sky diving date was cool, but is it cooler than finally solving a mystery that has existed in Bachelor Nation for actual weeks now?

More to come...