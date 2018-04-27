Early Friday morning as the clock struck midnight, one artist in particular graced the world with both an inspiring new album and film. Minutes after both projects were released, Twitter was lit with memes and tweets praising Janelle Monae's new album Dirty Computer, which celebrates queerness, self-love, and empowering women. And it's not just about embracing queerness when it comes to sexuality. Monae wants you to also accept the things about yourself that might make others uncomfortable. And by the looks of it, people are already getting inspired.

She explained the album title Dirty Computer in an interview with iHeartRadio:

We come from dirt and when we transition out we go back to dirt. […] We’re CPUs, our brains are uploading, downloading, transmitting, passing back and forth information. And with all computers you got your bugs, you got your viruses. But are those negatives, positives, features? Or not? I think it’s a conversation I want to have with us as a society, as human beings, about what it means to tell somebody that their existence, either they’re queer, minorities, women, poor, makes you have bugs and viruses. […] it’s about embracing those things even if it makes others uncomfortable.

The artist went on in the interview to describe how the writing and recording or Dirty Computer was like therapy as she questioned what it meant to be a young, black woman living in America.

Her third album release comes the same week Monae also presented a 45-minute "emotion picture" for the album, a list of upcoming tour dates, and her coming out as pansexual in Rolling Stone. It looks like Monae is on a roll and this is what fans are tweeting so far:

F Is For Feminist As writer Derrick Clifton wrote for them.: "Now, the Electric Lady is leading a clarion call towards a Black, feminist, and queer-inclusive future — one that won’t crash or burn."

Pussy Grabs Back "This pussy grabs back" was a rallying call for the Women's March and made an appearance on Dirty Computer.

Shook Fans were in awe — the good kind of awe — with Monae's latest masterpiece.

TGIF End the week right by streaming Dirty Computer on Spotify.

Black Girl Magic Black Twitter came alive for Monae's stunning new visual album that celebrates the fierceness of individuality, even in the face of adversity.

You Are Seen Monae's message is clear: All human existence has a place.

The Beauty Of "Bugs" Even the "glitches" in your life are an important part of making you who you are.

Liberated & Free Many people were also on Twitter to comment on Monae's short film, which aired on BET and stars the musician alongside actress Tessa Thompson. The film is set in a totalitarian future where people are known as “computers.”

Prince On BBC Radio 1, Monae said Prince, one of her idols, collaborated with her on Dirty Computer.

Empowerment One Twitter user talked about how meaningful this album was to him.

A Little Poly Love Monae didn't shy away from unconventional relationships, like polyamory, in Dirty Computer.

Dance Party If you're staying up at night to listen to Dirty Computer in its entirety, you aren't the only one.

Emotional Powerhouse Although wrapped in a tech theme, it's the emotional and very human message that's left people feeling raw.

Embracing Yourself A dirty computer doesn't mean a broken computer.