Memes & Tweets About Janelle Monae's New Album Are In Love With Its Empowering Themes
Early Friday morning as the clock struck midnight, one artist in particular graced the world with both an inspiring new album and film. Minutes after both projects were released, Twitter was lit with memes and tweets praising Janelle Monae's new album Dirty Computer, which celebrates queerness, self-love, and empowering women. And it's not just about embracing queerness when it comes to sexuality. Monae wants you to also accept the things about yourself that might make others uncomfortable. And by the looks of it, people are already getting inspired.
She explained the album title Dirty Computer in an interview with iHeartRadio:
We come from dirt and when we transition out we go back to dirt. […] We’re CPUs, our brains are uploading, downloading, transmitting, passing back and forth information. And with all computers you got your bugs, you got your viruses. But are those negatives, positives, features? Or not? I think it’s a conversation I want to have with us as a society, as human beings, about what it means to tell somebody that their existence, either they’re queer, minorities, women, poor, makes you have bugs and viruses. […] it’s about embracing those things even if it makes others uncomfortable.
The artist went on in the interview to describe how the writing and recording or Dirty Computer was like therapy as she questioned what it meant to be a young, black woman living in America.
Her third album release comes the same week Monae also presented a 45-minute "emotion picture" for the album, a list of upcoming tour dates, and her coming out as pansexual in Rolling Stone. It looks like Monae is on a roll and this is what fans are tweeting so far:
F Is For Feminist
As writer Derrick Clifton wrote for them.: "Now, the Electric Lady is leading a clarion call towards a Black, feminist, and queer-inclusive future — one that won’t crash or burn."
TGIF
End the week right by streaming Dirty Computer on Spotify.
Liberated & Free
Many people were also on Twitter to comment on Monae's short film, which aired on BET and stars the musician alongside actress Tessa Thompson. The film is set in a totalitarian future where people are known as “computers.”
Prince
On BBC Radio 1, Monae said Prince, one of her idols, collaborated with her on Dirty Computer.
All The Feels
Monae's album Dirty Computer gave her fans a lot to cheer about. As Monae said in her iHeartRadio interview, love is at the root of her album.
...I'm leading with love. I dealt with a lot of anger, the sting of what it feels to have your rights trampled on as a woman, as a minority. Somebody telling you your existence is wrong and you have to be more submissive and trying to take your agency.
But Dirty Computer wants to create a judgement-free zone, as depicted in her short film. If you missed her "emotion film," you can still watch her music videos for singles off the album, including the lastest addition "I Like That."