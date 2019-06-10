Big Little Lies finally returned on Sunday, officially marking the end of an era of TV where I felt lost, hopeless, and completely alone without the Monterey Five on my screen. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz are back, and they brought a new visitor to town: No, not just Meryl Streep, but her scream — her utterly horrifying and incredible scream. Viewers flipped out over Meryl Streep’s scream on the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere, which led fans to create hilarious Twitter memes and make a bold prediction that she would win an Emmy for her role (but mainly for that scream).

On the second season of the hit HBO show, Streep portrays Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård), who stays with Celeste (Kidman) under the pretenses of helping her out with the children. But it quickly becomes evident that she doesn't believe the Monterey Five's story about how her son died, and she wants to find out the truth for herself.

Within the first 20 minutes of the episode, Mary Louise proves that she's an avid investigator and an expert at brutal shade. Case in point: “You’re very short. I don’t mean it in a negative way. Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy.”

And then she sits down at the dinner table with Celeste and her grandsons. Stricken with grief, she lets out a phenomenal guttural scream, much to her family's utter shock. It's the kind of scream that truly would force demons out of your body, and one that we should emulate to do every day for our own sanity.

The internet couldn't get enough of the scream and turned it into a hilarious Twitter meme, thanking the actor for the iconic moment, and predicting that it would give Streep an Emmy this year.

Some fans were full-on frightened by the scream, which was truly nightmare-worthy, while others wished it was pointed in their direction instead. (Same.)

No matter what their reaction was, all fans were immensely grateful for the moment and sang Streep's praises, as everyone should take time to do during their daily routine.

One Twitter user even brought back Miranda Priestly from Devil Wears Prada to give out instructions to Emmy voters, as one does.

Her scream was so piercing and rattling that it made everyone completely understand why Witherspoon described having to film with Streep during her first day back on set as “terrifying.”

“The first day of the second season, I had to work with Meryl Streep — on the first day! — which is so exciting but also completely terrifying, and I think I barely got out words,” Witherspoon said during an interview on Good Morning America. “She was like, ‘It’s OK.’ I had to literally go into another room and go, ‘Calm down, she’s just a person, she’s just a human being.’”

Obviously, Streep is more than just a mere human being, and by the looks of the season so far, so is Mary Louise. But after her first freak-out (relatable), Witherspoon found Streep to be “so amazing.” “She’s so self-effacing and lovely and humble, but you just can’t help but think of every single movie you’ve ever seen her in as you’re staring at her beautiful, gorgeous face,” she said.

Even if fans’ predictions of Streep winning an Emmy for the scream don’t end up becoming true (she better!), she won’t have much to worry about. The legendary actor has already taken home Emmys over the course of her career, which also happens to match the amount of Oscars she has won. She’s the queen of the screen for a reason.