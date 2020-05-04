It's officially the day of the Met Gala, the first Monday in May. The annual Costume Institute’s Metropolitan Museum Gala was scheduled to take place today — before COVID-19 swiftly removed any possibility of that from reality. The gorgeous Central Park-based museum in New York City is currently closed, though you can walk through the virtual galleries on their website. But one of the biggest events in fashion will have to wait for another time.

The 2020 exhibit, titled About Time, was curated by Andrew Bolton, and designed to portray “how fashion has changed in the last 150 years, how it’s stayed the same—and where it’s headed next,” according to Vogue. Though it will now not open until October, the publication has given the world a behind-the-scenes look at what could have been this coming week…. and what visitors will be able to see in person when the museum can re-open its doors.

The event that you won’t be getting, however, is the Met Ball, the parade of jaw-dropping red carpet looks that are promised by all in attendance, year after year. Celebrities and socialites alike pull out all the stops when it comes to creating looks that are totally on-theme with the exhibit, working closely with their favorite designers to bring their outfits to life. The result? Gowns, suits, and even jeans that will live on in history. And while 2020's Met Gala isn't happening today, let’s take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the looks that once were.

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1985 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Princess Diana in Dior, 1996 New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images

Lee Radziwill, 2000 New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images

Diana Ross in Tom Ford, 2003 Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Burberry, 2006 Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen, 2006 Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna in Dolce & Gabbana, 2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani in L.A.M.B., 2010 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney, 2011 Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Prada, 2012 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles Deacon, 2013 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David Beckham in Ralph Lauren Black Label and Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham, 2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen in Gianfranco Ferré and Mary Kate Olsen in vintage Chanel, 2014 Dennis Van Tine - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta, 2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lupita Nyongo in Prada, 2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Thakoon, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grace Coddington in Michael Kors, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Solange in Giles Deacon, 2015 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna in Guo Pei, 2015 Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

FKA Twigs in Christopher Kane, 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beyoncé in Givenchy, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brie Larson in Proenza Schouler, 2016 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, 2016 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in La Perla, 2017 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana, 2017 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna in Commes des Garçons, 2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Versace, 2017 Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang, 2018 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Frances McDormand in Valentino, 2018 George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya in Atelier Versace, 2018 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Solange in Iris Van Herpen, 2018 Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna in John Galliano, 2018 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bully Porter in The Blonds, 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Styles in Gucci, 2019 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Celine Dion in Oscar de la Renta, 2019 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images

Lizzo in Marc Jacobs, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber in Alexander Wang, 2019 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger, 2019 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2019 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images