Valentine's Day panty sets oftentimes conjure up images of black lace and red satin, but MeUndies' Valentine's Day collection is going in another direction completely. Rather than whipping together a line of garter belts and fishnet stockings, the brand has a wine and cheese underwear and pajama line that will speak to you on a spiritual level. (MeUndies carries sizes XS-2X.)

While feather-trimmed teddies are all well and good, expressing your love and commitment to red wine and a solid cheese plate is even better. The print comes on a burgundy background and features a slice of cheese cozying up to a glass of wine, giving off plenty of sexy vibes.

You can choose between boy shorts, briefs, thongs, and bikini cuts, and the undies come with a matching bralette to keep things looking cohesive in your intimate's drawer. Another perk to their version of a Valentine's Day line is that, rather than having to sit in flimsy lace and satin, you can by comfy in their 92 percent MicroModal fabric, which is three times softer than cotton. In addition to the matching panty set, you can also get a pair of lounge pants in the same print, because there's no such thing as too much of a good thing. Check out the selection below.

Women's Cheeky Brief

Women's Cheeky Brief $18 MeUndies MeUndies Cheeky Briefs are so comfortable, you forget that they’re sexy. Made from natural, sustainably sourced fiber that is three times softer than cotton, you wouldn't mind wearing this Valentine's Day surprise. Plus, if you get the products but decide that you don't like them, you can return them for free. Buy At MeUndies

Women's Lounge Pant

Women's Lounge Pant $68 MeUndies Usually available in sizes XS-2XL (right now there is only XS and S available,) these cozy lounge pants are the perfect way to spend your Valentine's Day. Made out of the same material as the undies, they're guaranteed to be the comfiest pants you have ever owned. Plus, they have a re-imagined new silhouette, where the product description shares, "We’ve redesigned our classic Lounge Pant for a more flattering, fitted, feminine look. These sit high on the hip and have a wide, stay-put waistband, as well as back pockets and a gently tapered leg." Buy At MeUndies

U-Back Bralette

U-Back Bralette $32 MeUndies Coming in sizes XS-2XL, this scoop bralette is made out of a ridiculously soft jersey, and comes with zero tags to maximize the comfy factor. If you're not into the "scoop" design, MeUndies makes a series of different bra types, and each of them carry this print. Buy At MeUndies

Whether you're sharing a bottle of wine and a wheel of brie with someone special this February, or if you like to happily dig in solo, this wine and cheese collection is perfect for either scenario. Plus, if you have a significant other, you can get them a matching panties or boxer set, letting you have a major twinning moment. (And just like in the women's version, the wine and cheese print is available in all the different male underwear silhouettes.) The romantic possibilities with this collection are truly endless.