One of Trump's White House aides is receiving a particularly important honor this week. The president of Mexico is awarding Jared Kushner the Order of the Aztec Eagle this Thursday at the G20 summit in Argentina. The award is the highest honor Mexico can bestow to a foreigner. And for those who are confused about why Kushner of all people would be given the award, the reason has to do with his work on initiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The statement on the award reads,

Mr. Kushner's participation was a determinant factor to start the process of renegotiation of [the North American Free Trade Agreement], avoiding a unilateral exit by the United States from said treaty, and his constant and effective involvement was key in achieving a successful close of negotiations.

This award is a big deal for more than the obvious honor that Kushner is receiving: it's also President Nieto's last major act as president before President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes over on Saturday. After receiving the Aztec Eagle, Kushner will join a group of eclectic and impressive former recipients, all of whom have received the award in the past: Walt Disney, Fidel Castro, Bill and Melinda Gates, and former Sen. Ted Kennedy, to name a few.

