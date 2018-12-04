Politicians considering a run for the presidency tend to keep their intentions close to their chests — but Michael Avenatti isn't a politician. He made headlines as adult film tycoon Stormy Daniels' lawyer, and he declared back on the summer of 2018 that a run for president could be in his future. However, now Avenatti has announced that he won't run in 2020 — but his Twitter statement on the subject suggests that he's going to remain an active voice in politics.

In his Twitter announcement, Avenatti made it clear that the choice not to run didn't come from him.

"After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020," Avenatti posted on Tuesday. "I do not make this decision lightly - I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run."

Back in July, as CNBC wrote, Avenatti said that he would run in 2020 "only if I think that there is no candidate in the race that has a real chance of beating him." As the New York Times noted, Avenatti's philosophy is that a winning candidate will have to fight President Donald Trump on Trump's own level.

“We must be a party that fights fire with fire,” Avenatti said at a fundraiser for the Democratic Party, according to the Times. “When they go low, I say hit back harder.”

In his statement, Avenatti made it clear that he still holds that opinion.

“I remain concerned that the Democratic Party will move toward nominating an individual who might make an exceptional president but has no chance of actually beating Donald Trump,” Avenatti wrote. “The party must immediately recognize that many of the likely candidates are not battle-tested and have no real chance at winning. We will not prevail in 2020 without a fighter.”

More to come ...