How's this for awkward: President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, apologized to Melania Trump for his role in the Stormy Daniels scandal, according to a new report from the New York Times. Although he initially denied it, Cohen admits to making a hush money payment to the adult film star in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair she'd had with Trump roughly a decade before he ran for president. According to the Times, Trump's supporters are concerned that Cohen's loyalty to the president may not be so unwavering, now that he's come under federal investigation.

In the past, Cohen has described himself as being Trump's most loyal ally. Last year he told Fox News he'd "do anything to protect Mr. Trump" and claimed he was "the guy who would take a bullet for the president" in an interview with Vanity Fair. No matter how you look at it, $130,000 is undoubtedly a lot of money, making Cohen's "hush money" payment one of lawyer's most loyal acts yet.

But just how far does Cohen loyalty actually go? According to the Times, Cohen even attempted to smooth things over with the first lady by apologizing to her "for the pain he caused her" with the payment to Daniels. Cohen reportedly approached the first lady at a Republican fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Cohen said in February that he'd paid Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to stay mum about an affair she claims she had with Trump back in 2006. But while Cohen copped to the payment, he claimed he'd done it with his own money — and without Trump's knowledge or consent. "Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen said in a statement to the Times.

More to come...