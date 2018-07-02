President Trump's attorney and fixer has been notably out of the news lately, ever since the FBI raided his office and hotel room in a move that shocked the president. Monday morning, he finally spoke out — and Trump probably isn't going to like what he had to say. In an interview on Good Morning America, Michael Cohen revealed that Trump isn't his top priority anymore.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. “I put family and country first.”

During a long interview with Cohen, Stephanopoulos had ample opportunity to ask about the subject that's been on observers' minds for months — is there any chance that Cohen could flip and start cooperating with Robert Mueller's investigation? The New Yorker estimated that Cohen flipping could be very dangerous for Trump, because Cohen had such an intimate knowledge of Trump's business dealings. As Vox pointed out, though, Cohen had previously made it clear that he was 100 percent on Team Trump, even saying that he was "the guy who would take a bullet for the president."

In his interview on Good Morning America, though, Cohen strongly suggested that his viewpoint had shifted.

"When I asked Cohen directly what he would do if prosecutors forced him to choose between protecting the president and protecting his family, he said his family is 'my first priority,'" Stephanopoulos wrote about his interview with Cohen. He said that he later pressed the issue, bringing up Cohen's claims that he would "take a bullet" for Trump.

“To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” Cohen told Stephanopoulos in response.

More to come ...