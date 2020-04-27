The Netflix-Obama partnership continues to reward fans of the former President and First Lady. Michelle Obama just announced her new Netflix documentary Becoming, which will following the release of her best-selling memoir and subsequent book tour. The documentary, which shares a title with the memoir, offers a behind-the-scenes look at Obama's 34 city book tour, documenting the lessons the author learned about community, resilience, and change along the way.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, best known for her Oscar-shortlisted film After Maria, the documentary aims to "highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories," per a press release. And that's exactly what fans get a glimpse of in the tease released on Monday, April 27.

Along with the announcement, Obama shared a sneak peek of Becoming, which will premiere on May 6. In the clip, the former-first lady answered questions as part of a discussion circle. "I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out what do I want to do, what do I care about," she tells the young women attending the event in the clip. "It takes time to process your life and figure out what it means."

Netflix on YouTube

Though releasing anything during a global pandemic is likely less than ideal, in a statement, the former First Lady hopes that the film helps viewers "find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made." Obama also added that the experience of her book tour "drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with," which seems like a message we could use right now, when so many of us are isolated due to COVID-19.

Becoming might be just what 2020 needs, especially for those missing Obama's leadership amid the current crisis. It may be a long time before readers are able to connect with the author at a real-life book event, and for anyone looking for her wisdom during these strange times, this documentary seems sure to provide genuine comfort.