At Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, a very candid former first lady weighed in on whether she believes women can "have it all." Speaking off the cuff, Michelle Obama explained why "leaning in" doesn't actually work, and she caught a lot of attention for it across the internet.

“Marriage still ain’t equal, y'all,” Michelle told the crowd, which had gathered for a sold-out stop on her book tour, according to Vanity Fair. "It ain’t equal. I tell women that whole ‘you can have it all’ — mmm, nope, not at the same time, that’s a lie. It’s not always enough to lean in because that sh*t doesn’t work."

Michelle caught herself immediately after the uncharacteristic use of the expletive, remarking that she had been comfortable in front of the crowd. She course corrected to using the word "stuff," according to Yahoo!.

“I thought we were at home, y’all,” she said. “I was gettin’ real comfortable up in here. All right, I’m back now. Sometimes that stuff doesn’t work.”

While Michelle is certainly not known for cursing in public, many on Twitter gave her sentiment their full support. "Michelle Obama is my president," tweeted one user, sharing a report about the event.

Generally speaking, the idea of "leaning in" says that women should do what they can to assume leadership roles within their companies and communities instead of falling into more subordinate positions. The term was first coined by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was largely focused on gender equality in the workplace, but it has grown to encompass the idea that woman can essentially "have it all" — i.e. be both an attentive family member and a successful career women, if only they embrace the challenge.

Critics, however, have claimed that the idea of "leaning in" puts too much pressure on women. "Because unlike most men, women — particularly women with children — are still expected to work that 'second shift' at home," Rosa Brooks wrote for The Washington Post in February of 2014, when many were still digesting the "lean in" concept. "Men today do more housework and childcare than men in their fathers’ generation, but women today still do far more housework and childcare than men."

With these ideas forming the backdrop for conversations about women balancing work life with home life, many on Twitter appeared to be pleased seeing such an accomplished, high-profile woman — who appears to have had both a successful career and home life, herself — speaking candidly about the inherent challenges of managing both.

"Please run for president," one user wrote, simply.

