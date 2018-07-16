One of them is a beloved former First Lady. The other is the mother of one of the biggest stars on the planet. On July 15, Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles danced together at Beyonce and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour stop in Paris, TMZ reported, and the footage will undoubtedly make you wish you'd been there.

In the fan-filmed video, Lawson — dressed in a super sleek pair of side-striped slacks and some very fierce gold pumps — and Mrs. Obama — who wore an all-white, three-piece outfit with espadrilles — got down during a few songs at the concert in France. Former first daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, were also reportedly at the show, but one supposes that they did their own thing in another area nearby.

Knowles and Obama can be seen boogieing down to "Upgrade U" at the beginning of the clip, but — spoiler alert — they kept their dance moves pretty tame. Totally understandable, seeing as how they're both incredibly recognizable, very sophisticated middle-aged ladies. There was no twerking, no booty-bearing, and nothing inappropriate. However, there was plenty of clapping, bobbing to the beat, and hands were thrown in the air. They straight-up exuded class, while also clearly having a blast — true legends.

TMZ on YouTube

Mrs. Obama and Lawson weren't the only famous faces in attendance at the Paris show, though. Not one, but two Jonas brothers turned up to watch Bey and Jay, and they both shared videos of some songs from the show. In Joe Jonas' Instagram story video, the 28-year-old singer sported red, white, and blue stripes of face paint in support of France's World Cup win — more on that shortly — which had gone down earlier that day. He shared a short clip of Bey performing "Drunk In Love." Nick Jonas shared a video of JAY-Z performing "N***as in Paris" on Instagram, captioning the clip, "When France wins the World Cup and you’re in Paris to see Jay and Bey turn the place upside down for the greatest World Cup afterparty ever. Wow. What a night." Doesn't get much better than that.

Before the couple hit the stage on Sunday night, the Carters broadcast the final World Cup game — in which France defeated Croatia — on a giant screen so fans could still keep up, according to Rolling Stone. And Beyoncé later dubbed the crowd in Paris "one of the best audiences so far" in an Instagram caption. Can you imagine watching your country win the World Cup at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert, then getting to celebrate by watching Beyonce and Jay-Z perform? They were probably the most hype.

Nick, who is currently linked to Priyanka Chopra, appeared to be having a solo night out, but Jonas was spotted attending the show with his fiancée, Sophie Turner. Though she didn't share any footage from the concert, Turner posted a photo on Instagram the same day as the concert, where the Eiffel Tower can clearly be seen in the background.

But, Jonas brothers or no Jonas brothers, the most high profile guests were definitely the Obama family. The Obamas have known Beyoncé and JAY-Z for over a decade. The singer performed "At Last" for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at one of the many Inauguration Balls in 2009. She also performed the National Anthem at President Obama's second Inauguration in 2013. It would seem that the Obamas and the Carters have stayed friends, or at the very least, friendly enough for Obama and Lawson to be dancing at a concert in Paris. And if dancing to Beyoncé together isn't friendship, what is?