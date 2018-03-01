During a panel in New York, the former First Lady chatted about tips for social media — some of which seemed to not-so-subtlety allude to the current president. It appeared that Michelle Obama threw shade at Trump's Twitter skills when she said that she used Twitter "like a grown-up."

After joking that she was too old to understand most of social media, Obama dove into her own Twitter habits:

I tweet, but I have a committee. I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids. How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? You know? It’s like, ‘Take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.’

Obama was speaking at a health panel at Klick Health’s MUSE New York. event. Although she didn't name names, people couldn't help but think it was a dig at Trump's notorious Twitter mouthing.

“I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool]… [but] that’s never been good," Obama added. "We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude. That’s what you call rude. But yes, I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up."

This isn’t the first time Obama seemed to take a jab at Trump tweeting habits. “It is never a good thing to say the first thing that comes to your mind,” Obama said in November to a crowd of more than 3,000 attendees at a women and girls equality conference in Toronto, Canada. “You need to edit and spell-check,” she later added.

But tweeting was far from the only topic of discussion at Tuesday's health technology event. Obama also went on to explain why she’s not making a bid for the 2020 presidential election, despite dogged rumors suggesting otherwise. Rather than musing on her future political ambitions, the former first lady commended the “bright young people out there doing amazing things.” Obama told the audience:

This is why I’m not gonna run for president because I think it’s a better investment to invest in creating thousands of me’s because we don’t need just one. We need thousands and thousands. As an old leader, I think it’s important to step out of the way and make room.

Obama credited everyday people — not politicians, not a man, not one leader — as the driving force for good. She chose not to publicly comment on the Trump administration's leadership performance, instead talking about how the actions people take in their workplace and everyday lives can make an impact on racism and inequality in the country. She also cited the Black Lives Matter movement and Parkland students as inspirational examples of grassroots leadership.

“I’m optimistic about our kids, always,” Obama said. “We see these kids in Florida, the Black Lives Matter kids. They are smart, they are passionate, they do have the right values. They know inequity. They know wrong when they see it. There is hope in that next generation. They’re tired of watching us do the same old thing and expect different results.”

Obama's speech came just a day before Parkland, Florida, students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to classes after a mass shooting occurred on campus two weeks prior. In the wake of the tragedy, impassioned teens led by the Parkland shooting survivors began advocating for gun policy reform.

Parkland students have planned a rally in D.C. to demanding Congress to immediately introduce a “comprehensive and effective bill" that addresses gun violences. The March for Our Lives demonstration is scheduled for March 24 and is among several upcoming marches for gun control. Obama is surely behind them 100 percent.