The former president and first lady of the United States were known for, among other things, candid conversations about their relationship. Speaking of that very topic once more on The TODAY show on Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama had some marriage advice that essentially came down to this: get your own bathroom.

"One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms," Obama said. "When [Barack Obama] enters my bathrooms, sometimes I'm like, 'Why are you in here?' And he's like, 'I live here. Can I enjoy my bathroom too?'"

Life after the White House seems good for Obama, who said that it's mostly enjoying the "small things." For instance, she said, "It's going to my girl's game and just really being a mom. So there's nothing new that's going on; it's just that we're out in the real world."

The former first lady was present on the show to promote an education-focused program called "Global Girls Alliance." Obama said that the initiative will help bolster the operations of some 1,500 grassroots programs on providing girls access to better education.

Speaking of the importance of such a program, Obama said, "The stats show that when you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country. It makes no sense ... that girls and women are not getting educated, that they're not in school."

