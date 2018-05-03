The Obamas may not occupy the White House anymore, but they seem to get a warm welcome wherever they go — the former first lady in particular. Well, now Michelle Obama has a nickname for herself — and the way people have approved of it so far speaks to that continued popularity of hers.

According to Philadelphia magazine, Michelle Obama attended a College Signing Day event at Temple University in Philadelphia. Nick Cannon emceed the event, as he takes part in Obama's Reach Higher Initiative, and he described his commitment to inspiring kids to go to college in a personal essay about the subject for Forbes. There, he wrote that he refers to Obama as the “Forever First Lady" — and in her speech at Temple, she embraced Cannon's nickname for her.

“I know you have everything it takes to succeed,” Obama said at the event. “I know that you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever first lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Cannon most likely wasn't the first person to use the term, which has frequently turned up on the internet since Cannon wrote his piece in June 2017. Now that Obama herself used it, though, it's picked up steam — and both her supporters and her detractors have noticed.

The singer Ciara, for example, posted a picture of herself with Obama from the event, saying "Forever My First Lady."

"Thank you, @ MichelleObama. Our “forever” First Lady continues to empower the youth with true class and dignity. # CollegeDecisionDay," wrote another Twitter user.

More to come ...