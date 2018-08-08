The latter half of September could be a busy — and politically significant — time for the former first lady of the United States. With her nationwide When We All Vote tour, Michelle Obama will promote voter participation in midterm election throughout the country. In July, Obama created the non-partisan and non-profit voter registration program which was joined by the likes of Janelle Monae, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others.

The former first lady tweeted a video of herself on Monday saying. "Hi, everybody. I'm going to get straight to the point: I need your help. More than 50 years ago this week, the Voting Rights Act [of 1965] became law and for decades, it's made our democracy stronger, giving every American from every background and walk of life, the right to vote."

Still, more work has to be done, according to Obama. "Fifty years is a long time though," she went on to say, "and sometimes it's easy to forget all the work it took to get this law passed. All the organizing and marching. All the volunteers who registered voters. All the folks who, even if they knew they'd be turned away at the polls, stood up time and again for the right to vote."

In the video, Obama said that she would be hitting the road through Sept. 22-29 — with an emphasis on National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25 — to honor the legacy and diligence of those who made voting a democratic right for eligible Americans.

Those interested in When We All Vote can download two guides on the website; one is a basic set of material on Voter Registration and the second file, easily downloadable, offers advice on major do's and don'ts. For instance, according to the latter guide, "some states limit to what extent a person can directly assist another person with the registration process. So it’s important that what you are doing is focused on directing people toward the resources they need to make sure they are registered to vote and that their voter registration information is accurate."

Some of the material in the guide may seem obvious but it's a set of advice that clearly spells out what's ethical to do — and what can cause legal troubles. For instance, volunteers who want to work with When We All Vote should know that they can neither fill out a form nor submit or print a form for someone else.

Although Obama hasn't specified which cities she will visit, When We All Vote's website points to the places the campaign will go and — they touch both coasts of the country. On its event vertical, the program mentions states like California, Nevada, Chicago, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The campaign also gives an option for those who don't see their state or city mentioned on the website. If you're interested in creating your own When We All Vote event — be it "a barbeque, a block party, a church potluck — or whatever you're thinking" — you can sign up to be part of the program's main week of action in September.