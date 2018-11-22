In the last few days, comedian Michelle Wolf's Twitter feud with Trump has reached new levels of sharp. First, POTUS slammed Wolf's 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner performance. Then Wolf clapped back in the most intense way possible, suggesting that Trump might defend her if she had killed a journalist. The tweet was a reference to the way he has defended Saudi Arabia following Jamal Khashoggi's death. Soon after, several female comedians rallied behind Wolf in solidarity against POTUS.

It started on Nov. 20 when Trump tweeted, "So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?"

Wolf lashed out at Trump a day later, writing, "I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest"

Comedian Kathy Griffin was next to chime in, replying to Trump's original tweet and writing, " @ michelleisawolf's set was so good that you, your staff, and your supporters whined like little b*tches for days. The @ whca are a bunch of spineless punks!"

Then, comedian Samantha Bee tweeted, "Seems like it might be time to bring back Not The White House Correspondents Dinner. But only if @ michelleisawolf does a set and teaches me to do my eye makeup extra smokey. Attention @ pressfreedom # NWHCD2019"

More to come ...