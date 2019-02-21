Migrant Families Are Still Being Separated At The Border, A Civil Rights Group Says

Family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border have not yet ended, a new report from a Texas-based social justice organization claims. The Trump administration received widespread pushback last spring when it implemented a "zero tolerance" policy that took migrant children away from their parents. President Donald Trump officially ended the policy in June, but the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) published a report on Thursday indicating that some migrant families are still being separated at the border.

The report "forces all of us who were recoiled in disgust a year ago to become uncomfortable again," a forward to the report from law professor César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández reads. "Family separation is not yet the past; it remains the present."

TCRP interviewed almost 10,000 migrants between June 22 and Dec. 17 in McAllen, Texas, where a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) station is located. Everyone interviewed was facing criminal charges of entering the country illegally. TCRP spoke to 272 adults who had been separated from a family member who was a minor, and 38 of those adults were the children's legal guardians, according to the report. The report says 46 kids were taken away from those 38 legal guardians during that period, 25 of whom were younger than 10 and one of whom was less than 9 months old.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In a statement obtained by Bustle, CBP called TCRP's report "flawed" and "misleading." The agency specifically took issue with TCRP including relationships that are "non-familial (care-taker, distant relative or unknown)," because "the Homeland Security Act does not make concessions for anyone other than a parent or legal guardian."

"When encountering minors, there are legal requirements that CBP must follow that are in place to ensure the safety of the child," the agency stated. "When a minor child without lawful status arrives ... alone or with someone other than a parent or legal guardian, the child will be processed as an unaccompanied child and will be referred to HHS for further disposition and placement which is often with a family member or family friend already in the United States. This includes instances when a child may be traveling with a non-parent family member."

More to come...