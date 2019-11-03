Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Spent Time With The Cyrus Family On Halloween

To officially wind down this year's Halloween festivities, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spent time with her family. On Friday night, they hung out with Cyrus' mom, Tish, and her sister Noah, and, according to People, they shared plenty of Instagram Stories along the way.

It looks like they spent a while making food and hanging around the family's kitchen, and Tish was still in costume as Smokey the Bear, which they loved. "MY MOM IS SMOKEY THE BEAR," Noah wrote over a video of Tish flaunting the fuzzy look. Everyone joined in support of the costume by chanting, "Smokey!" and laughing.

Then Miley apparently broke out her chef's hat to cook for everyone. Noah shared another video of her standing at the stove. “We’ve had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN,” she wrote, tagging Simpson and her sister.

And of course, Miley shared a clip of her and Simpson getting cozy. In the black and white video, they giggled and nuzzled into one another. "He's my baby," she cooed.

This wasn't the first time Simpson has spent quality time with the Cyrus fam. According to People, the couple was spotted out for breakfast in Los Angeles with Tish on Oct. 12, the day after Simpson confirmed their relationship with reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told the press. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

The smitten pair struck gold with their Halloween costumes. They wore black leather jackets and chain necklaces as Billy Idol and Perri Lister. The back of Simpson's jacket read "4" and Miley's read "Ever" in bedazzled charms, while the "Slide Away" singer also sported a black wig to complete her look.

According to Simpson's manager, their relationship has a foundation that's built to last. “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Matt Zeidman told People after they made things official. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”