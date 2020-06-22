Just because the U.S. is starting to re-open doesn't mean that the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end anytime soon, and Global Citizen is doing what they can to keep up awareness. Miley Cyrus will headline Global Citizen's virtual concert for COVID-19, set to stream online on Saturday, June 27. Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will highlight the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had around the world, particularly on marginalized communities, and update viewers on the progress being made on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The special will comprise of two parts: a summit featuring discussions about all things COVID-19, with the concert following immediately after. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to host the affair, with other performers including Justin Bieber (with Quavo), Coldplay, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Christine and the Queens, and Chloe x Halle. The benefit concert will also include appearances from stars like Charlize Theron, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Antoni Porowski, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Cyrus ifs also scheduled to speak during the virtual summit, which will feature interviews and discussions with health experts. Other presenters set to appear include Ken Jeong, Kate Upton, Melinda Gates, and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere,” Shakira said in a press release, according to Rolling Stone. “We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all.”

Last year, Global Citizen announced plans for a historic 10-hour concert event that would take place across five different continents on Sept. 26, 2020. The all-star lineup for Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream included Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Coldplay, and Cyrus, among others. Due to the pandemic, the shows have been rescheduled to Sept. 25, 2021, with this new virtual special airing as a replacement.