Milk Makeup is one of those cool-girl brands with a conscious, where their products are cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free, while still giving you a lot of pay-off when it comes to color and shine. And now their products are cheaper than ever with the Milk Makeup Friends and Family sale, letting you enjoy their buzz-worthy collections for a fraction of the price.

For those who have been trying to slowly switch over their beauty products into all-natural categories, Milk has been a great stepping stone because of the brand's commitment to cutting out all the harsh chemicals and toxins in their lines. Swapping out things like sulfates, formaldehyde, and mineral oils with ingredients like watermelon extract and mango butter, they're not 100 percent natural, but they still keep the bad stuff out.

“When we started Milk Makeup, we all had young kids, which makes you hyper-aware of all the toxicity in the world. We wanted to use healthy ingredients that we felt great about, especially if our kids got their hands on the products,” shared the Co-founder and Creative Director, Georgie Grevill.

With products like the silicone-free Blur Stick and instant de-puffing Cooling Water, the brand has become a staple in many beauty lover's makeup shelves. And now it's offering 25 percent off store wide, no coupon code required. Just pop it into your cart and it will deduct the discount at checkout. Below are some top picks to get you inspired on what to throw into your basket.

Blur Stick $27 Milk Makeup Originally $36, this silicone free matte primer is a fan-favorite when it comes to blurring pores and creating a smooth base for foundation. The formula is non-comedogenic, silicone-free, and oil-free, so it won't clog your pores either. Buy Now

Cooling Water $18 Milk Makeup Normally $24, this innovative product is meant to be sleep in a stick, where it instantly de-puffs tired skin and sleepy eyes. Full of rich marine minerals, it de-puffs your complexion, while seaweed soothes and hydrates, and caffeine brings a healthy flush to your skin. Buy Now

Holographic Stick $21 Milk Makeup Usually $28, this is one of the brand's best sellers. A compact stick that lets you throw mega watt shine into your purse and go, it comes in three different galactic shades. You can play with a hyper-lavender, a golden peach, or a crystal pink that works on all skin tones. Buy Now

Blur Liquid Matte Foundation $30 Milk Makeup Normally $40, this full coverage foundation comes in 16 different shades that come in an oil-free and silicone-free formula. It feels like a light-weight serum on your skin, and it blurs out your pores without clogging them. Even cooler is the airless tip of the tube, which means it won't spill or leak all over your bag. Buy Now

Eye Vinyl $15 Milk Makeup Usually $20, this ultra gloss shadow gives you shiny lids without any of the annoying stick thanks to the hydrating natural oils it's packed with. It comes in three different colors (nude, iridescent lilac, and black,) and comes in a portable click pen that's easy to carry around. Buy Now

Lip + Cheek $18 Milk Makeup Normally $24, this is the perfect product for the person who likes to have a multi-purpose makeup bag. It's both a sheer blush and a hydrating lip tint, and it builds up as you swipe it on. All you need to do is swipe it onto your lips and cheeks and blend it out with your fingertips. And it comes in five varying shades! Buy Now

Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 $31.50 Milk Makeup Usually $42, this is a lower coverage foundation tint which helps to hydrate your skin while keeping it safe with SPF 30. It uses a blend of avocado, mandarin, grape, and olive oils for a sheer tint. Buy Now

With so many goodies, you can update your summer makeup bag for cheap.