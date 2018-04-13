A survey released on Holocaust Remembrance Day Thursday found that many Americans, especially millennials, lack basic knowledge of the Holocaust, the mass extermination of Jews in the mid-20th century. More than one-fifth of millennials surveyed said they were unsure if they'd ever heard of the Holocaust, while many millennials and adults drastically understated the number of Jews killed in Nazi Germany's campaign of genocide.

The poll was conducted by Schoen Consulting at the behest of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. In the survey, 31 percent of all Americans, and 41 percent of millennials, incorrectly claimed that 2 million Jews at most were killed in the Holocaust. In reality, the extermination campaign killed approximately 6 million Jews, or one-third of the global Jewish population at the time.

In addition, the majority of Americans of all ages were unable to properly identify any countries, other than Germany, in which the Holocaust took place. For instance, although 3 million Polish Jews were killed by Nazi Germany, only 37 percent of adults knew that the Holocaust took place in Poland at all. Likewise, over 90 percent of Americans were unaware that the Holocaust extended into the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, when in fact 90 percent of those countries' Jewish populations were killed.

On a slightly more encouraging note, most of the Americans surveyed did seem to grasp the significance of the Holocaust in a more general sense. Over 90 percent of the respondents said that the Holocaust should be taught in all schools, while 80 percent said that it's important to continue teaching it so that it doesn't happen again. In addition, 52 percent of adults agreed with the statement that "lessons about the Holocaust are mostly historically accurate, but could be better" — a notable finding, given how uninformed many of those same respondents were.

Nevertheless, several other data points in the survey highlighted Americans' lack of knowledge about the Holocaust. For instance, 41 percent of adults couldn't identify Auschwitz, the notorious extermination camp in Poland in which over a million Jews were killed. The majority of millennials — 66 percent — didn't know what Auschwitz was.

