She may be only 14 years old — but actor Millie Bobby Brown has earned her status as a style star. The Stranger Things cast member is most certainly one to watch on red carpets because her outfits are always so wonderful. At the 2018 VMAs, Millie Bobby Brown wore a two-piece pantsuit with a cropped top.

It was fashion forward courtesy of the frilly shoulder accents of the crop top!

Brown, who returned to the ceremony for the second year in a row and was tasked with presenting an award, was most definitely dressed for the occasion. It was only her second VMAs appearance ever and she did NOT disappoint.

Her black ensemble boasted a shortened top and it was balanced out by her wide leg, ankle-skimming trousers. It was quite a sartorial showing from the teen, who continues to hone and evolve her style with each Hollywood event at which she appears.

MBB wore her hair down and deeply parted as the ends grazed her shoulders. Even with a down 'do and faux side bangs, her strands didn't interfere with those statement shoulders.

Her accessories were totally minimal, too. We must admit we were curious about how she would accessorize her VMAs outfit.

That's because she carried an unforgettable custom clutch at the 2016 Emmys. That bag, which featured her name, was really one of the first major indications that Brown was going to become a fashion scene fave.

Even with this clutch-free pantsuit, Brown offered fans and viewers a total "wow" moment.

One of the coolest things about Brown is that she is growing up before our very eyes. So, yeah, it's basically amazing to watch her develop a signature style and to have fun dressing up.

This is one of her best red carpet looks to date. Oh, and who needs to carry a small bag when you have pockets? Don't you love how she tucked her hand into hers?

Brown's 2017 VMAs outfit was more sparkly than a starry night sky. The layered and tiered frock was cute, age-appropriate, and so much fun. The glossy, '90s-inspired boots were an excellent contrast.

There was so much to love about this entire presentation — from the sheer and bedazzled fabric to the high collar to her slicked-to-the-side hair.

Brown was absolutely stunning in this princess-like, floral-decorated, and floor-sweeping white gown at the TIME 100 event.

At a recent event, she opted for a roomy black pantsuit, which enjoyed a kick of color from her yellow pumps. See what we mean about her on point accessorizing?! That's so her thing!

There's the DNA-distinct clutch that she rocked at the Emmys two years ago.

This white star-sprinkled black dress, worn earlier this year, wasn't too far removed from last year's VMAs dress. Brown's style is just so fun and there are hallmarks that she returns to time and again.

Polka dots and pink shoes — just divine! The stacked skirt and the shift shape of this ensemble was everything. All of the above outfits are evidence that Brown will continue to be a style and fashion tastemaker.