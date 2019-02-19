Based on all of birthday messages that she's received, Millie Bobby Brown is surrounded by nothing but love, light, and some incredible positivity from her celebrity friends. On Feb. 19, many celebrities commented on Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram birthday post, with everyone from Ariana Grande to Paris Hilton getting in on the b-day fun.

Brown wrote a simple Instagram message in honor of her special day. Alongside a photo of herself holding two balloons that made up "15," she wrote, "February 19th, 2004 = 15 years old 👼✨." Based on her Instagram Story, it appears that she may have celebrated her big day with a couple of friends in quite a messy fashion. In one snap that she posted, Brown and two of her friends had some fun with her cake, as the messy remnants of the treat showcase.

The Stranger Things star has to be feeling the love on her special day, based on the comments on her Instagram post and other lovely posts from the actor's closest friends. On her Instagram Story, Brown showcased some of the birthday wishes she received, including a cute message from her Stranger Things costar Caleb McLaughlin and her friend, Greer Autumn Morgan. And, of course, she also got some love from more than a few very famous faces.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Story

Here's a roundup of those famous birthday wishes.

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

As previously mentioned, Brown received an incredibly touching message from Grande, which is basically the best birthday gift anyone could ever ask for. The "thank u, next" singer wrote:

"u have such a big heart. anybody who knows u (even just a little) is v lucky indeed. i'll jus be here loudly reminding u of that whenever u need me! hbd ily."

Naturally, the actor was touched by her friend's kind words and she replied, "thx ur the best doppelgänger a girl could ask for. ilysm calling u now lol."

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Dua Lipa

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Dua Lipa's message in honor of Brown's birthday was all about sharing the love. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Angel. Sending you all the love in the world."

Paris Hilton

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Paris Hilton kept it simple as she wished Brown a "Happy Birthday!"

Marshmello

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

DJ Marshmello similarly kept his birthday message short and sweet for the Stranger Things star.

Lauren Jauregui

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui wished the actor the loveliest of birthdays.

Yara Shahidi

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi's comment urged Brown to make this her most exciting year yet, as she wrote, "Wishing you the most adventurous, abundant year."

The Stranger Things Cast

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Some of the birthday girl's Stranger Things costars also got in on the commenting fun, with Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair and Randy Havens, aka Mr. Clarke, wishing her a happy day. Brown's frequent scene partner, David Harbour, also shared a kind note, writing (in true Hopper form), "happy birthday kid."

The actor's 15th birthday really had it all, whether it was a birthday shoutout she received from everyone's favorite superstar, some well wishes from her Stranger Things costars, or even a sweet, casual hangout with her close friends. Basically, it sounds as though Brown's birthday celebration was truly one for the ages.