Stranger Things' Eleven is known for her shaved head from Season 1. Millie Bobby Brown's new extensions, however, are nothing like her character's signature look, and they're giving the actor major summer vibes.

Brown recently revealed new, waist-length blonde extensions in an Instagram photo posted to her feed, where she's seen lying in the grass and surrounded by plants. The lighter locks give the actor's hair a more ombre look for the summer, as she appears to have kept a darker, bronde style closer to her roots. In keeping with the extensions' warm-weather theme, she paired the new 'do with a straw hat.

While the Stranger Things' star's new blonde extensions would be attention-grabbing on their own, she was joined in the photo by her adorable pup who nearly stole the show. Thanks to Brown's extensions, she and the curly-haired pup have matching 'dos — and the moment didn't escape the star's attention. She captioned the photo, "matching w my chicken nugget today."

Said "chicken nugget" is Brown's dog, Winnie. According to Instagram posts, the actor adopted the adorable pup back in February, and she has made multiple appearance on the actor's Instagram ever since.