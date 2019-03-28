There's a new hashtag in town, and it's going to be contagiously spreading from now until April. Try as you might to resist, it's a good one. Plus, a ton of celebrities are using it, and it's producing some pretty fun content. For example, there's this #WomenDancingTogether video of Mindy Kaling dancing to Rihanna's "Work" for Women's History Month. It's a real treat, it'll definitely make you smile, and it might even encourage you to take up the challenge yourself. Not like you need an excuse to bust a move, but now you can do it for a cause.

On March 28, Kaling posted a clip of herself getting down to Rihanna. "Don’t hate the player, hate the game," she captioned the video, followed by the shrugging emoji. "I’m dancing to celebrate all of us ladies for #WomensHistoryMonth because we gotta stick together. Loving this movement."

The star then added, "#WomenDancingTogether started by @therealruthecarter! Thanks for tagging me @reesewitherspoon…now I’m challenging @chrissyteigen @nathalieemmanuel @rebeccarittenhouse to show me your moves!!" with a few dancing lady emojis for good measure.

Kaling showed off a wide range of moves in her video, all of which were set to "Work." Among her many moves was "The Shoot" (made famous last year by BlocBoy JB), the slicking-back-the-sides-of-your-hair, the "Walk Like An Egyptian" dance, The Swim, and a few "peek-a-boos" at the end, after which completing she busted out laughing.

As Kaling's caption called out, the #WomenDancingTogether challenge for Women's History Month was started by Ruth E. Carter — the costume designer for Black Panther, which won her an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. Carter kicked off the challenge on March 20 and got decked out in a regal, full-length robe — Oscar firmly in-hand — for her rendition of Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)." Some of the first women she nominated that day were Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong'o, just to name a few.

So, how did the challenge reach Kaling, you wonder? Well, pretty quickly, first of all. One of the people nominated by Berry — who responded to Carter's call with a super professional-looking routine set to Destiny's Child's "Survivor" — was none other than Reese Witherspoon. After Witherspoon busted moves to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It," she then passed the torch on to Kaling, as well as to Zoë Kravitz and Eva Longoria.

Kaling nominated Nathalie Emmanuel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Chrissy Teigen. None of the women have shared their own dances yet, but to be fair, Kaling just challenged them like, an hour ago. Still, the world now waits with bated breath to see what those stars will end up producing.

In the meantime, if you're hungry for more #WomenDancingTogether videos, fear not — there are a ton of them out there right now. Maybe start with Bassett and Tasha Smith, who brought it with an unreal performance of Sheila E.'s "The Glamorous Life." Oh, and they somehow managed to get Sheila E. herself to play the drums in their video. It's major.

Basset nominated *the* Michelle Obama, and while the former first lady hadn't followed suit at the time of publish, there's another one that's definitely worth waiting for. Until then, you might as well pick out a song of your own and start practicing your moves when you get tagged for the #WomenDancingTogether challenge. Show us what ya workin' with!