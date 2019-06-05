Mindy Kaling has helped write and star in some of the great comedy shows in television history. (Seriously, how can anyone watch The Office and not instantly love it?) However, that doesn't mean she watches every single show out there, despite what some of her on-screen characters like Kelly Kapoor would have you believe. In fact, Mindy Kaling shared which TV shows she never watches during a fun celebrity watchlist video with IMDb and it'll definitely surprise you.

"This is very surprising to people, but I don't watch reality TV, which is crazy because every character I've ever played is obsessed with them," Kaling admitted in an exclusive clip provided to Bustle. That means that franchises like The Bachelor, Real Housewives, Big Brother, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians are completely out of her wheelhouse, which, as she mentioned, is completely unlike any of the characters she's ever played.

That being said, she did reveal that she's opening her horizons to the reality world a little bit. "I did start watching American Ninja Warrior," she stated. "The great thing about American Ninja Warrior is it's like double dare, but for adults and the stakes are much higher. But it makes me... they make it look so easy and fun that I feel like I could do it. A lot of upper body strength, though."

IMDb on YouTube

But as shocking as that information may be, that by no means indicates that Kaling doesn't have a wide range of TV interests. On the contrary, there are a bunch of different shows she's currently obsessed with, including Barry, which stars Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader as an assassin. And, of course, much like the rest of the world, she absolutely loves Game of Thrones — particularly when it comes to the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

Speaking of which, Kaling was very open about sharing her thoughts and feelings about the final season of Game of Thrones, especially in regards to (spoiler alert!) Daenerys' sudden shift to being the Mad Queen. Many fans felt the change happened too quickly or was completely out of character. Kaling, however, had a different interpretation and took to Twitter to defend Dany's actions, stating that she was more than justified.

One show that Kaling also finds to be truly inspiring is Big Little Lies, which stars an all female-led cast made up of Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz. "It's so funny, but it's like a murder mystery, which I think is really hard to pull off" Kaling explained in the clip. Season 2 of Big Little Lies is set to debut on Sunday, June 9 with a brand new cast member: the one and only Meryl Streep. (Anyone else notice the common theme of all these shows? Needless to say, Kaling is definitely a fan of HBO!)

What else is Kaling a fan of? Quentin Tarantino movies, apparently. It turns out that Kaling is a huge Pulp Fiction fan, calling it "the greatest movie ever made." High praise, indeed!