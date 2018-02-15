On Sunday, Feb. 11, figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American to land a triple axel at the Olympics. The historic move helped the United States win a bronze medal in the team competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. And Mirai Nagasu's boyfriend Darian Weiss has been there for her through it all. The 24-year-old Arcadia, California, native told Us Weekly that they've been seeing each other for about two and a half years and he's super supportive of her Olympic dreams. "He handles [it] very well,” she told the publication.

Weiss himself is no stranger to the spotlight — or the ice. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native has competed in figure skating and ice dancing with the Los Angeles Figure Skating Club. According to Ice-Dance.com, Weiss competed with partner Bailey Melton in the 2017 Swiss National Championship in December 2016. Weiss also performs off the ice as an actor; he's appeared in TV shows such as Mad Men, Days of Our Lives, Good Luck Charlie, Numb3rs, Without a Trace, and many others.

Weiss is currently in PyeongChang with Nagasu as she competes in the remaining figure skating competition. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, she posted a few cute Stories to her Instagram account, in which the couple explored a convenience store located inside Olympic Village. On Valentine's Day, Nagasu tweeted the following, along with a link to the Us Weekly article:

Happy Valentine’s Day. Sorry I’m taken. Here’s an article about my super talented bae @darianweiss

He was also in Without a Trace (season 5 episode 1) and @DaysofourLives

Meanwhile, Weiss has mostly retweeted Nagasu's tweets on Twitter, including her retweet of a fan's illustration of the now-famous story about Adam Rippon and Nagasu eating at In-N-Out Burger and wishing they were at the Olympics four years ago. Weiss has also expressed his support for Nagasu on Instagram before the Olympics as well. In a Jan. 13 post, he wrote in a caption:

"Well, my queen is 3 weeks away from going to her 2nd Winter Olympic Games and I couldn’t be more proud of her...It truly has been an honor and a privilege to be by her side through this journey and I’m really excited for what is to come."

Both Nagasu and Weiss are from Southern California, but according to Ice Network, they now live in Colorado Springs, where Nagasu trains with coach Tom Zakrajsek and attends college at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. According to Facebook, Weiss graduated from the same college in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences.

Ice Network reported that the couple has at least three dogs.

It's currently unknown how the couple met, but it's likely that they met on the ice or through figure skating. Throughout her training Nagasu and Weiss have both posted a lot about each other on social media. She posted many photos of Weiss supporting her at skating events. Last year, they went to Disney on Ice together.

They have volunteered together in Colorado Springs.

Nagasu and Weiss went to Disney World together.

And Weiss is willing help whenever Nagasu needs him.

And now, Weiss is at the Olympics to cheer on Nagasu. Last month, the Pasadena Figure Skating Club started a YouCaring fundraiser to help send Nagasu, Weiss, and her family to PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics. The fundraiser raised about $14,238, exceeding its original goal of $11,000.

And it's likely Weiss will be there to cheer on Nagasu as she aims for a gold medal in the individual figure skating competition as the 2018 Winter Olympics continues to heat up.