Back in March, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill into law that would ban abortions after just six weeks, before many people even know they're pregnant. The controversial law subsequently landed in court, and on Friday, Mississippi's six-week abortion ban was blocked by a federal judge, per CNN.

Judge Carlton Reeves, who issued the preliminary injunction blocking the abortion ban, wrote that the law "threatens immediate harm to women's rights, especially considering most women do not seek abortions services until after six weeks," The Hill reported.

"Allowing the law to take effect would force the clinic to stop providing most abortion care," Reeves added. "By banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, the law prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy."

Mississippi's so-called "heartbeat" abortion bill was slated to go into effect on July 1, per The Clarion Ledger, but the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit not long after the bill was signed into law. Reeves heard arguments in this case on Tuesday before announcing his decision to block the ban on Friday, The Clarion Ledger reported. Reeves blocked a similar abortion ban in Mississippi last year, which would have outlawed abortions after 15 weeks.

The block that Reeves imposed on Friday is a preliminary injunction, which means it temporarily prevents the abortion ban from going into effect.

