Although the Trump administration has tried to use 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts' death to bolster its immigration platform, Tibbetts' father thanked the Hispanic community while eulogizing her during her Sunday funeral service. Specifically, he thanked the community for all of its support during the search for his daughter.

"The Hispanic community are Iowans. They have the same values as Iowans," Rob Tibbetts said during Mollie's eulogy, according to The Des Moines Register. "As far as I'm concerned, they're Iowans with better food."

Tibbetts said that he ate at a number of Mexican restaurants during the search for his daughter, and that the employees at those restaurants were sensitive to what he was going through, according to the Register. Tibbetts has not otherwise publicly commented on how his daughter's death has been brought into the immigration policy debate.

After news broke that Mollie's suspected murderer may be an undocumented immigrant, the White House sent out a controversial tweet, suggesting that undocumented immigration was the culprit.

"For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts," the White House account tweeted. "Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found. The Tibbetts family has been permanently separated. They are not alone."

