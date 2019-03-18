On Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, the show's host tackled the topic of public shaming with a noteworthy guest. John Oliver and Monica Lewinsky discussed public shaming and its perils, with the former White House intern reflecting on how damaging it was to be thrust into a critical public spotlight during the Clinton administration.

As he opened his main segment, the late night host noted that he's not fundamentally against public shaming, which is the concept of using the internet and other media outlets to criticize someone's actions. However, Oliver asserted that those who engage in public shaming, like comedians, do need to carefully consider who they are shaming and for what reason. “Look, let’s be honest. We make fun of people constantly on this show. It’s a comedy show," the comedian said. "Although, for what it is worth, we do think, probably more carefully than you might imagine, about who we’re making fun of, why we’re doing it and how."

Oliver cited the example of Monica Lewinsky and her affair with former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s to illustrate a case in which he believes public shaming went too far. "Two decades ago, this country put her [Lewinsky] through hell ... that has to be terrifying," the comedian noted. "The media obsessed over every angle of her story." The comedian also noted that he wasn't exempt from having made fun of Lewinsky in the past, as he once participated in a Daily Show segment mocking the former intern.

LastWeekTonight on YouTube

Oliver then emphasized to viewers that "Monica Lewinsky might actually be the perfect person to remind all of us what the consequences can be to a misdirected flood of public anger." Oliver this conclusion became very apparent when he interviewed Lewinsky earlier last week.

The duo discussed both how public shaming stemming from the affair impacted Lewinsky — and how she's managed to say strong in the face of scrutiny. When Oliver asked how she managed to navigate the intense public criticism she faced, Lewinsky emphasized that she had a strong support network, though stressed that it was very difficult to endure such strong scrutiny at such a young age.

It was an avalanche of pain and humiliation and obviously I could not have gotten thought it without my family and ... my friends too. I think at 24 years old it was really hard to hold on to a shred of dignity or self esteem when you're just the butt of so many jokes ...

Lewinsky further emphasized that being repeatedly mocked for her appearance left lasting wounds. "Part of my vanity now comes from just the wound of having been made fun of for my weight, for people saying I was unattractive and it was terrifying." Lewinsky said. "My identity was stolen."

