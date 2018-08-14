If you're into mystical crystals, holistic oils, and living your life according to the lunar cycle, there is now a beauty box for you. MoonBox beauty box is meant to be a monthly checkup for the soul, designed with self-care in mind. It is the only monthly subscription box that is aligned with the lunar cycle, and it's delivered to your door each month with a detailed astrological moon calendar, the tools for wellness practices, holistic healing, and spiritual and beauty tools that are moon-and-stars-approved.

The mission of MoonBox is to help you set an intention with the beginning of each moon cycle, or New Moon, to help you manifest your goals by the Full Moon and in step with the universe. It's filled with organic, vegan, and cruelty-free wellness and beauty items, and each product is ethically produced, usually by small artists.

At the beginning of each month, you will receive new crystals to bring you good energy, as well as a box of items that are designed to help you unwind, reconnect, and renew with the cycles of the moon. Your subscription also comes with a free pass to MoonBox's digital resources that tell you how and when to best use your products. Each MoonBox includes their Guided Meditation, step-by-step rituals to do during the new and full moons, recipes to their botanical tea and essential oil blends, a lunar cycle tapestry, and — probably the coolest part — an iCal or Google Calendar plug-in reminding you of all the major cosmic events of the month.

If you're interested in subscribing, there are three different options you can choose from. The first is the full package, which is the "Moon Box" for $34. The box has up to a $90 value and comes with three small crystals, one premium crystal, a Lunar Phase Guide (with a Starchild Tarot Moon Oracle Card), a guided meditation, a written new moon and full moon ritual, and four featured artisan products. All items are vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

Next up is the Mini MoonBox for $22 a month, which includes three small crystals, an essential oil roll-on, a lunar tapestry, a custom-blended organic tea, a guided meditation and ritual, a New Moon workbook, and spiritual jewelry.

Lastly there is something called Moon Mail, which is $8 a month. This includes a guided meditation with their monthly featured teacher in an audio or video format, a written new moon and full moon ritual, recipes to their botanical tea and essential oil blends, a lunar cycle tapestry, and an iCal or Google Calendar plug-in reminding you of all the major cosmic events that month. This is basically a digital box without any of the physical products.

To give you an idea what the vendor items are, in the upcoming September box you will get a Yoga Mat Strap from I Love Gurus, a Moon Child Soap Bar from Crystal Bar Soap, a Yoga ‘Mat Mist’, and Solid Moon Perfume by Gypsy soul Organics.

They have also partnered up with Trees for the Future, which is an organization that teaches communities how to use the Forest Garden system to spread more sustainable farming practices, and to date they have helped plant 20,000 trees. "When we founded the MoonBox, we knew that our mission to inspire self care on an individual level must go hand in hand with the care of our planet. The items that we send out are all consciously curated products that come from the gifts of our Mother Earth," For this reason, we are devoted to “Trees For the Future,” co-founder Paula Pavlova shared. "For this reason, we are devoted to “Trees For the Future,” and giving back by planting a tree with every box we send out into the world."

If you're looking for a holistic beauty box that gives back to the world, this could just be it.