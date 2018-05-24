On Thursday, CNN released an exposé reporting Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by multiple women. CNN spoke with 16 people total. Eight are alleged victims who claim they experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior at the hands of Freeman. The other eight individuals said they witnessed Freeman's alleged behavior. Bustle has reached out to Freeman's rep for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. CNN reports it reached out to Freeman's spokesperson for comment and also emailed him a list of the accusations against his client, but the spokesperson didn't respond.

According to the 16 individuals who spoke with CNN, the alleged conduct occurred on set, during movie promotions, and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment. Bustle has also reached out to Revelations for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

More to come...

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.