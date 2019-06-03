Makeup not only does wonders for completing a dope beauty look, but it can also pay it forward to an entire community of people. Morphe is releasing a makeup collection for Pride month, and rainbows are certainly welcomed within this vibrant line. And to make this launch all the more important, Morphe is donating all of the proceeds to support LGBTQ suicide prevention with the Trevor Project.

Officially dubbed the Live In Color Collection, the two product line features an eyeshadow palette and a seven-piece brush set, encouraging makeup lovers from all walks of life to live boldly and proudly. On June 3, Morphe announced the collection on Instagram in a promotional video featuring LGBTQ people sporting vibrant eye looks.

"Community. Artistry. Self-Expression," the brand wrote in the caption. "We are bringing you the PRIDE Live in Color Collection to celebrate all the bold, brave, LGBTQ+ babes & allies who inspire all of us to let our true colours shine."

Morphe also partnered with the Trevor Project, the largest 24/7 suicide and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. All of the proceeds from this collection will be donated for the Trevor Project to continue all its work for the LGBTQ community.

The Live In Color Collection officially drops on June 5 in Morphe stores and on Morphe.com . Makeup fans can shop the Live in Color Artistry Palette that retails for $20 and the accompanying Live in Color 7-Piece Eye Brush Set for $28. Be quick to cop this collection because it will only be available through June 2019.

Take a closer look at what’s to come in this rainbow-ridden collection.

Courtesy of Morphe

The Live in Color Artistry Palette contains 25 eyeshadow shades of every color possible in the rainbow Pride flag. Packed with 14 matte shades and 11 shimmers, makeup lovers are well prepared for a huge color payoff. Plus, this Morphe palette comes equipped with an internal mirror, so users can see all their looks up close.

According to a press release from the brand, the palette also pays homage to LGBTQ history with every single one of its shade names. For example, the white shade called "Milk" is named after Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in California and a civil and human rights activist.

Meanwhile, the shade "1978", a lilac shimmer, is also the year the first rainbow flag was designed to symbolize the gay rights movement as a community.

Courtesy of Morphe

Luckily, fans aren't left hanging without anything to apply the shadows and the collection comes with seven brushes dedicated to crafting up sickening rainbow-inspired eye makeup. Included in the eyeshadow brush set are a Round Blender Brush, a Pointed Mini Blender Brush, a Round Crease Brush, a Precision Pencil Crease Brush a Pro Precision Smudger Brush, an Oval Shadow Brush, and the dual ended Angle and Liner Spoolie Brush, all of which are made up of synthetic bristles.

More of your favorite brands are recognizing and paying homage to the efforts and achievements of all LGBTQ people and with this dope eyeshadow launch, this Pride season is about to be the most colorful celebration yet.