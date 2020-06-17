Movie Trivia Night Questions That Will Test Even The Biggest Film Buffs

Has quarantine given you the opportunity to catch up on movies you were putting off seeing until you "had time"? Are you now flush with knowledge on high- and low-brow cinema? Well, gather a group of your friends and show them that your movie knowledge knows no bounds with this movie trivia night we put together that will test just about every type of film buff. (Yes, even those that "only watch Oscar-nominated films.")

Below you'll find five categories of 10 questions each: Classics, Disney Channel Original Movies, Rom-Coms, Oscar Winners, and Quotes. (Answers are at the bottom to prevent peeking.)

You can also download Bustle's Movies Trivia here and share it with your friends ahead of trivia night.

CLASSICS

1) How many movies are apart of The Godfather franchise?

2) What 1940s holiday film features two supporting characters (a cop and a cabdriver) that share names with two Sesame Street characters?

3) What is Morgan Freeman's character's name in Shawshank Redemption?

4) What insect appears on the movie poster for The Silence of the Lambs?

5) What is the name of the hotel in The Shining?

6) Name three of the seven von Trapp children in The Sound of Music.

7) What is the name of Quint's boat in Jaws?

8) What is Holly Golightly's cat called in Breakfast at Tiffany's?

9) According to Pulp Fiction, what do they call a quarter pounder with cheese in Paris?

10) Who directed Ferris Bueller's Day Off?

DISNEY CHANNEL ORIGINAL MOVIES (DCOMS)

11) What 2000s Disney Channel Original Movie did Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown star in?

12) What happens to Cody on his 13th birthday in The Thirteenth Year?

13) What future year does Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century take place?

14) British band Five was featured in the 1999 movie Smart House. Which song of theirs do Ben and his friends dance to?

15) What are the names of the basketball-playing twins at the center of Double Teamed?

16) Bobby Flay plays himself in what 2003 DCOM?

17) Name the four Cheetah Girls.

18) Cadet Kelly featured leads from which two Disney Channel shows?

19) What was the name of the fictional band Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas were apart of in Camp Rock?

20) What Disney star has a cameo in High School Musical 2?

ROM-COMS

21) Cher Horowitz is based on which literary character?

22) What is the campaign slogan Benjamin Barry comes up with for the DeLauer Diamond account in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days?

23) What magazine does Hugh Grant's William Thacker claim to work for in Notting Hill?

24) Who does Dermot Mulroney end up with in My Best Friend's Wedding?

25) Put the following in order of release, from oldest to newest: Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Wedding Planner

26) What is the name of Poise magazine's competitor in 13 Going on 30?

27) 10 Things I Hate About You is a loose adaption of which Shakespeare play?

28) What 1993 movie did You've Got Mail leads Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in?

29) What are the names of Lara Jean's sisters in To All the Boys I've Loved Before?

30) What is on Mark Darcy's infamous sweater at the New Year's party in Bridget Jones's Diary?

OSCAR WINNERS

31) As of 2020, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to have won an Oscar for Best Director. What Best Picture winning film did she earn the title for?

32) What Slumdog Millionaire song won Best Original Song at the 2009 Academy Awards?

33) In Chicago, why is Velma Kelly in jail?

34) What Oscar-winning film is inspired by the 1979 Canadian Caper rescue mission?

35) What newspaper is at the center of the 2015 film Spotlight?

36) Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2017. What movie was incorrectly announced as the winner at the ceremony?

37) In Forrest Gump, What book does Forrest place a white feather in?

38) What 1973 movie did Tatum O'Neal become the youngest ever Oscar winner for?

39) What movie did Meryl Streep win her first Oscar for?

40) What is the only movie sequel to have ever won Best Picture?

FINISH THE QUOTE

Each space represents a missing word.

41) "A boy's best friend is his _."

42) "I want you to draw me like one of your _ _."

43) "Jessica, only child, _ _."

44) "He is the cheese to my _."

45) "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that _ _."

46) "I can do this. I am a dude. I am a hunky dude! I'm a _ _ _!""

47) "What do tigers dream of, when they take their little tiger snooze. Do they dream of mauling zebras or _ _ _ _ _ _."

48) "You is kind. You is smart. You is _."

49) "Merry Christmas, ya _ _."

50) "I like my Sketchers, but I love my _ _."

Answers:

CLASSICS

1) Three

2) It's a Wonderful Life

3) Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding

4) A moth

5) The Overlook Hotel

6) Liesl, Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta, Gretl

7) The Orca

8) Cat

9) Royale with cheese

10) John Hughes

DCOMS

11) Quints

12) He becomes a merman

13) 2049

14) "Slam Dunk (Da Funk)"

15) Heather and Heidi Burge

16) Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

17) Galleria (Bubbles), Chanel (Chuchie), Aquanetta (Aqua), Dorinda (Do)

18) Even Stevens and Lizzie McGuire

19) Connect 3

20) Miley Cyrus

ROM-COMS

21) Emma Woodhouse from Jane Austen's Emma

22) "Frost yourself"

23) Horse & Hound

24) Cameron Diaz

25) The Wedding Planner (2001), Maid in Manhattan (2002), Monster-in-Law (2005)

26) Sparkle

27) Taming of the Shrew

28) Sleepless in Seattle

29) Margot and Kitty

30) A reindeer

OSCAR WINNERS

31) The Hurt Locker

32) "Jai Ho"

33) For the double murder of her husband and her sister

34) Argo

35) The Boston Globe

36) La La Land

37) Curious George

38) Paper Moon

39) Kramer vs. Kramer

40) The Godfather: Part II (1974)

FINISH THE QUOTE

Each space represents a missing word.

41) "Mother," Psycho

42) "French girls," Titanic

43) "Illinois, Chicago," Parasite

44) "Macaroni," Juno

45) "Thrills me," The Devil Wears Prada

46) "Bad*ss hunky dude," She's the Man

47) "Halle Berry in her Catwoman suit," The Hangover

48) "Important," The Help

49) "Filthy animal," Home Alone 2

50) "Prada backpack," 10 Things I Hate About You