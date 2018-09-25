The final trailer for the newest installment in the Harry Potter universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, revealed a lot of interesting details about the film. But most HP fans will undoubtedly be floored when they find out about a new key character in the film. Nagini's Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer debut teases a new connection between Voldemort and Grindelwald that fans will undoubtedly be unpacking for months — or at least until the film's Nov. 16 release.

The newest trailer gives a much better look into what the new movie is about, while also highlighting the characters fans love from the first one. And from the very start there are callbacks to the original Harry Potter films and books, which started this all. Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore definitely has more screen time in the new trailer, offering our returning hero, Newt Scamander, with some aid. There's also some great shots of Hogwarts, which was not in the first one due to the fact it took place in New York City. Fans of course know the significance of the school, being that Newt went there, was a Hufflepuff, but was later expelled due to an incident with one of his beasts. Dumbledore tried to help him then too, but Scamander was still expelled.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

One big, exciting moment for anyone who knew the Harry Potter world was when Credence, played by Ezra Miller, whispers "Nagini" to a woman. The last Nagini the Potterverse knew was the snake that was right hand to Voldemort. She was also one of his horcruxes and just an overall minion of the Dark Lord.

