How many times have you found the perfect recipe on Pinterest only for your attempt to recreate it turn out absolutely nothing like what’s in the photos? Well, now you don’t have to feel bad about your burned baked goods or epic DIY-food fails, thanks to Nailed It, Netflix’s new culinary competition series. The show, which premiered March 9, features amateur bakers attempting to recreate elaborate treats for a chance to win $10,000.

Traditional baking shows can sometimes make less-than-stellar bakers feel inadequate about their homemade creations. I mean let’s be honest: it’s not the easiest thing in the world to cover a cake in fondant and have it look flawless. And attempting to hand-make those little sugar paste flowers is definitely not a walk in the park. Fortunately, judging by the trailer, Nailed It will celebrate the epic fails along with the major wins.

Taking a more lighthearted approach to the art of pastry-making compared to other shows that deal with sweet treats, Nailed It is hosted by comedian Nicole Byer, of the series *Loosely Exactly Nicole, and Jacques Torres, a legendary New York City chocolatier. Throughout the series contestants will attempt to recreate their own version of Pinterest-inspired treats including three-tiered wedding cakes, portrait cookies, and jelly-donut towers fit for pirates.

Many think of the phrase “nailed it” as something positive — and for the most part, it is. But in the online world the phrase is often used sarcastically when “criticizing the quality of success, especially in response to attempts at recreating recipes or craft projects,” according to Know Your Meme. And based on the teaser, many of Nailed It contestants' attempts to recreate Pinterest-worthy desserts on the show are utter disasters – which makes this the perfect title for the series.

And the contestants aren’t the only ones who aren’t exactly kitchen-savvy. In fact, Byer admitted to Food & Wine that her culinary creations are comparable to the ones viewers will see on Nailed It.

“I don't really cook or bake, but when I do you better believe it’s from a box and/or it will be burnt, and I'm drinking wine as I f*ck it up,” Byer said. “I reheat a lot of things and once I put one of those cardboard McDonalds containers into the toaster oven and it caught fire. And that was wild.”

The first season of Nailed It includes six half-hour episodes, and Byer provides plenty of comic relief in between mixing and measuring. She told the publication that humor is a crucial ingredient in a good baking show, especially one in which the challenges push the contestants to their limits. Though the goal is ultimately to make the best recreation (and win the prize money!), fun isn’t compromised in the process according to the host.

Netflix

“The contestants had to make some insane things so I think a little levity was good for the competition,” she told Food & Wine. “It adds zaniness and fun that I think kids cooking shows have and that adult ones are missing.”

But don’t be fooled. In addition to providing major laughs and plenty of un-Instagram-able desserts, Nailed It will also feature real tips and tricks viewers watching at home can apply to their own baking projects.

“During the show, we give really good advice to people. We tell people how they failed and tell them how to correct it,” Torres explained in the same Food & Wine interview. “We have very knowledgeable guest chefs. The advice they give is real advice. I hope that people realize through the explanation and the mistakes what they should and should not do.”

So, whether you’re a professional brownie baker or one who doesn't know a tablespoon from a teaspoon, Nailed It has something for you. Even if it's just encouragement to laugh at yourself.