Several times on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address prompted highly visible responses from Democrats in attendance, including the Speaker of the House, who sat directly behind him. At one point during the SOTU, Nancy Pelosi clapped directly at Trump, prompting a pointed reaction from one of her daughters the following morning.

"#waybackwednesday - oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years," Christine Pelosi tweeted Wednesday morning. "She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit."

The clapping photo, which was almost immediately dubbed as iconic, was snapped just after the president made a plug for more civil, less partisan politics. His comments came less than two weeks after the federal government remained partially shutdown for over a month.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” the president said during his speech. Pelosi, who is engaged in an ongoing battle with the president regarding border wall funding, among other things, took the opportunity to stand up and clap — and, it seemed, send a message.

Appearing to simultaneously point at the president while also clapping with both of her hands, it seemed that the speaker was making a wordless statement. When Trump turned around, The Washington Post reported, Pelosi appeared to smirk.

