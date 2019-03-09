On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Danny Weiss — her outgoing chief of staff — would be replaced by Terri McCullough by the end of the month. When she assumes the position on March 25, Pelosi's new chief of staff will be the first woman to serve as a paid, full-time chief of staff to a modern Speaker of the House, according to a Friday statement from Pelosi's office.

“As we wish Danny well in his next chapter, I am proud to announce the appointment of Terri McCullough as my new Chief of Staff,” Pelosi said. “Terri’s far-ranging leadership and deep Congressional experience will be an invaluable resource for our Majority, and I am thrilled to welcome her back to my office in this new capacity.”

The Speaker's statement indicated that McCullough has 25 years of experience in government and nonprofit organizations. Once an intern in Pelosi's San Francisco district office, McCullough served as chief of staff in Pelosi's personal office from 2003 to 2011, Politico reported. She most recently served as the CEO of a Clinton Foundation gender equality initiative called No Ceilings: The Full Participation Project, per Politico, and was previously the executive director of the Tory Burch Foundation for empowering women entrepreneurs.

