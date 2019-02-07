Speaking at the State of the Union Tuesday night, President Donald Trump repeatedly condemned so-called "partisan investigations," which was widely understood to be a jab at ongoing congressional inquiries into his administration, as well as the Russia probe. But after the speech, The New York Times reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Trump's "threat" head-on and said that the House would not be respecting the president's wishes.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said on Tuesday, before a joint session of Congress. "If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way."

Some, including Pelosi, understood those remarks to be a threat. Specifically, it appeared that the president was suggesting that the economy would suffer if the various investigations into both him and his 2016 campaign were to persist. It also evoked memories of the recent 35-day government shutdown, which last so long largely because he and Democrats could not come to an agreement regarding whether or not Congress would allocate more than $5 billion for a new U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Another fight over government funding could potentially take place within days, if Congress can't agree on a long-term spending package by the end of next week.)

"It was a threat. It was an all-out threat,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday, according to The Hill. “The president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”

"It’s our congressional responsibility," Pelosi said of ongoing investigations, per the Times, "and if we didn’t do it, we would be delinquent in that."

In fact, hours later, the House Intelligence Committee opened a new investigation into Trump, according to the Times, seeking to determine whether foreign countries are actively influencing him, and explicitly defying his SOTU warning.

More to come...